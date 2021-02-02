Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: California talks county tier changes, COVID-19 vaccine update

By Alix Martichoux
Tuesday's California coronavirus press conference started on a positive note: case numbers, hospitalizations and other key metrics dropping across the board.

Over the past 24 hours, 12,604 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

"We haven't seen a number like this in quite some time," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

Still, transmission remains quite high in most California communities. All but four California counties are in the most restrictive purple tier. Only two counties progressed enough to change reopening tiers: Alpine and Trinity, both moving from red to orange.

Ghaly is also expected to give an update on California's coronavirus vaccine rollout. Frustrations have been mounting for weeks as eligible seniors struggle to secure a vaccine appointment and providers say they aren't receiving nearly enough doses to keep up with demand.

Ghaly will likely face questions about California's limited vaccine supply and other coronavirus issues at the noon press conference. We'll update this story as we listen into the press conference.


