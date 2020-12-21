Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on COVID-19 ahead of holidays

Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on COVID-19 as California continues to battle a surge in coronavirus cases ahead of another holiday weekend.

The governor will be holding the news conference remotely. He announced on Sunday that he and his family are quarantining after a member of his staff tested positive for the virus.

We will be streaming the governor's news conference at 12 pm. Check back here to watch it live.

Last week, shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in California, and some healthcare workers across the state began receiving their shots.

The first phase of vaccinations (called Phase 1A) also includes residents at long-term care settings, which is a population of about 3 million people.

RELATED: What happens when California's ICU capacity reaches 0%? Gov. Gavin Newsom explains

Phase 1B is a larger group of people, about 8 million Californians, and includes farmworkers, grocery workers and teachers. Who among those 8 million is next in line is actively being discussed by the state, the governor said.

Newsom said the arrival of the vaccine was a light at the end of the tunnel but also revealed the state has begun preparing for grim results of the virus.

RELATED: California has refrigerators, body bags on standby as vaccine finally arrives

California placed an order for 5,000 additional body bags and has 60 53-foot refrigerators on standby at hospitals around the state. The state saw a recording-breaking number of coronavirus deaths last week, with 379 Californians dying from COVID-19 on December 16.

Meanwhile, a good portion of the state remains under a regional stay at home order, as ICU capacities remain low. The San Joaquin Valley and Southern California have seen 0% ICU capacities for several days in a row.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LAUSD to offer free COVID testing to students, employees
Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
What happens when CA ICU capacity reaches 0%
Apple to temporarily close all CA stores due to COVID-19 case surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on LAX flight falls ill
Crash involving big rig carrying lettuce shuts down SB 5 Fwy in Castaic
Man dressed as Grinch tries to steal Christmas in Carson
'No reason' for special counsel on election, Biden's son, AG Barr says
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
Show More
Last-minute Christmas shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets despite pandemic
Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Spark of Love-inspired t-shirts bring joy to kids this holiday season
3 wounded after string of shootings in Altadena, authorities say
Family of IE man who died after arrest calls for justice
More TOP STORIES News