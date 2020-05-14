Coronavirus

Watch Live: Gov. Newsom releases revised budget proposal to balance shortfall caused by COVID-19

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

THURSDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily briefing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County public health officials news conference
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

