WATCH LIVE: Los Angeles County officials give update on coronavirus response

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily coronavirus briefing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County public health officials news conference
1 p.m.: Ventura County briefing
3 p.m.: Long Beach coronavirus update
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

More TOP STORIES News