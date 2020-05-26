Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Garcetti opens coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium

Officials say the testing site at Dodger Stadium can test as many as 6,000 people per day.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodger Stadium could see large crowds Tuesday, but visitors will not be coming to watch baseball.

Los Angeles is opening a coronavirus testing site there, which officials say can test as many as 6,000 people per day.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says that number is three times more than any other testing site in the county.

At the site, there will be big screens playing videos showing how to complete a test. The goal is to inform drivers exactly what to do when they reach the front of the line.

Los Angeles was the first major city to offer testing to all residents, regardless of symptoms. Free coronavirus testing is available to everyone in L.A. County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Little shop of horrors isn't going anywhere
Bike delivery service is on a roll in Long Beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County to consider plan to let certain cities reopen faster
White woman in NYC calls police on black man over dog leash
'Dangerous' suspect wanted in murder of woman in Upland
Arleta household shattered after COVID-19 kills 2 family members
IE reopens places of worship after new rules released
California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume
Free dry cleaning in Sherman Oaks for those with upcoming interviews
Show More
Orange County to begin posting COVID-19 recovery data
Suspect arrested after posting racist flyers on Bay Area homes, officials say
Apparent burglar shot, killed after breaking into Hesperia home
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
See list of emergency cooling centers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News