WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom to announce plan to reopen California amid coronavirus pandemic

The West Coast is guided by science. We issued stay at home orders early to keep the public healthy. We’ll open our economies with that same guiding principle.



CA, WA, and OR will work together on a shared vision focused on health--not politics. Together--we’ll meet this moment. https://t.co/o1lTRudVwC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 13, 2020

California's Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to release a detailed plan for easing social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic today at 12 p.m. The shared vision for reopening the state was developed with governors from Oregon and Washington.ABC7 will be streaming the briefing live on abc7.com and the ABC7 Los Angeles app. While each state is building a state-specific plan, Newsom reassured that the "incremental release of stay-at-home orders" is a decision made in coordination with the two western states to keep people healthy and safe, using "science to guide our decision-making and not political pressure," in an apparent rebuke to President Trump who asserted that it was his call for when states can reopen."COVID-19 has preyed upon our interconnectedness,'' the three governors wrote. "In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 - with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities.''The Seattle-area saw the nation's first COVID-19 outbreak, with dozens of deaths tied to a suburban nursing home. California, too, saw an early outbreak and the San Francisco-area was the first major region to impose stringent stay-at-home policies.The governors said that while each state has made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 each state's public health leaders will focus on four goals: Protecting vulnerable populations, such as those in nursing homes, who are at risk if infected; ensuring adequate hospital capacity and personal protective equipment in order to care for those who may get sick; mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities; and protecting the general public "by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating.''Gov. Newsom also addressed the well-being of "at-risk" children and announced $42 million will be directed to invest support for 86,000 kids in Social Services. Working closely with the Department of Social Services Director Kim Johnson, Newsom said the money will expand helplines (211) for family resources, extend the emancipation process for children in the foster care system, provide additional $200 a month to families who are most "at-risk" and get laptops and cellphones for children in the foster care system to help with distance learning. Johnson also talked about updated guidelines for social workers for home visits, more information can be found on the California Department of Social Services website here After his updates, the governor was asked about his use of the phrase "nation-state" when giving updates about COVID-19 in California. Newsom defended his use and boasted that California has the resources in tech, education and research."It's a choice of words that give you a scale and scope," Newsom said. "You have a state thats larger than the population of 21 plus states combined. It gives you a sense of the magnitude scale. The nation's largest state, the world's fifth-largest economy, the most diverse state in the world's most diverse democracy, over 27% of us foreign-born, our purchasing power allows us to do things, so it's in that spirit. "He suggested some people are taking his comments too literally trying to create a political "wedge" between California and the federal government, but he said his use of "nation-state" comes from "pride and spirit."When asked about Pres. Trump's retweet about calling for the firing of the top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Fauci. Newsom praised Dr. Fauci, who he said California knows very well from the HIV/AIDS crisis, calling him a man of integrity and remarkable character.