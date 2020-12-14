COVID-19 vaccine

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom visits LA County hospital administering COVID-19 vaccines

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As California begins receiving the first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday is visiting a hospital in Los Angeles County that will administer some of the first doses to health care workers.

Five people were inoculated at Kaiser Permanente in East Hollywood -- some of the first in the state to receive the vaccine.

DEVELOPING: Check back here for updates.

About 83,000 doses are expected to arrive in Los Angeles County this week. A FedEx plane carrying the region's first shipments landed at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night, according to the airport.

Health care workers are expected to be the first to receive the vaccine, which is administered in two doses three weeks apart.

California overall expects to get 327,000 doses in the first batch.

An exact timeline for the general public to receive the vaccine has not been specified, but it is expected to be well into 2021.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County broke a record for coronavirus hospitalizations over the weekend and San Francisco County reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

WATCH: CA, LA County break COVID-19 records again as hospitals receive vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

California and Los Angeles County continue to see COVID-19 trends swing in the wrong direction.



More than 30,000 COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday statewide, pushing California's total just over 1,550,000. Millions of Californians in the majority of the state are under stay-at-home orders.

Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County's public health director, said case numbers could skyrocket after the holidays.

"These Thanksgiving surges of cases, on top of already rising cases, is creating extraordinary stress on our health care system," Ferrer said. "Should this be followed by another surge related to the winter holiday, the numbers of hospitalizations and patients in the ICU could become catastrophic."

Southern California's ICU capacity dropped to 4.2% as of Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesgavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Submit your questions for the COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen
80% of Americans would get COVID-19 vaccine, new poll finds
Confirmed U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300k
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
1st COVID-19 vaccine shipments land at LAX
Gov. Newsom facing possible recall election
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
Covered California extends deadline for 2021 health coverage
Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who went overboard
Show More
Electors meet to formally choose Biden as next president
Mexican experts find 119 more skulls on Aztec 'trophy rack'
Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers brief outage
Cleveland Indians to change team name, sources confirm to ESPN
80% of Americans would get COVID-19 vaccine, new poll finds
More TOP STORIES News