WATCH TODAY: California health secretary to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders

Northern California: 29.3%

Bay Area: 9.5%

Greater Sacramento: 16.6%

San Joaquin Valley: 0%

Southern California: 0%

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is expected to make it official for Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday. The regions' stay-at-home orders were set to expire this week, but are expected to be extended as intensive care capacity in both regions remains at 0%.Dr. Ghaly is also expected to reveal projections of all five regions' ICU capacity for the next four weeks. That will give people in the Bay Area and the Greater Sacramento region a better idea of how long they may be under a stay-at-home order. Northern California is the only region not under a stay-at-home order, but hospitalization projections could show a need for that to change soon.The remaining ICU capacity in each region, as of Monday, are:In most -- but not all -- California counties, the rate of increasing hospitalizations is starting to plateau, the governor said. However, he's concerned we'll see another spike in a few weeks due to gatherings and travel around the holidays.He pointed to cellphone data and images of full airplanes over the past week as signs of what's to come."That only suggests that we are going to see an increase in cases across this country, not just in the state of California, as it relates to these travel advisories that were not heeded clearly by everybody," Newsom said.The state has opened several alternative care sites to help decompress overloaded hospitals. As of Monday, 67 patients are being treated at these sites.