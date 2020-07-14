WATCH TODAY: California officials give update on COVID-19 testing

LATEST FROM NEWSOM: Major reopening rollback ordered in CA in attempt to control rampant coronavirus spread
Ghaly will focus on the state's effort to expand COVID-19 testing, especially to the most susceptible populations and communities.
California has conducted more than 5.5 million coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic.
State officials believe more testing will help curb the spread of COVID-19, which has already taken the lives of 7,040 Californians.
On Monday, Gov. Newsom ordered the mandatory closure of indoor restaurants, bars and other businesses statewide in an attempt to get the spread of the virus under control. In counties on the watch list, even more sectors are being asked to close.
