WATCH TODAY: California to hold 2nd 'Vax for the Win' drawing

California to hold 2nd 'Vax for the Win' drawing

California to hold 2nd 'Vax for the Win' drawing today

California will holding its second "Vax for the Win" drawing today. Another 15 people will win $50,000 each.

Watch the drawing live in the media player above at 10 a.m.

This morning, we are hearing from one man who won last week.

"I got the call last Friday. At first, I thought it was a joke, so I ignored it," said Tony.



So heed the warning and be sure to answer your phone.

State officials say two of the 15 winners last week missed their chance because they didn't respond to several attempts to reach them. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the money will now go to alternate winners.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible. If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.

If anyone refuses their winnings -- which they have the right to do -- the state will draw from a group of backup numbers.

It's all leading up to California's economic reopening on June 15, where another $1.5 million will be awarded to ten lucky Californians who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The incentive program's website clearly states to be eligible, you must get vaccinated at any site in California that reports to CAIR. There were concerns that some active-duty military members and veterans wouldn't be on the state's list to potentially win money for getting the vaccine because VA Hospitals do not report to CAIR.

The "Vax for the Win" program is also giving out $50 prepaid or grocery cards for 2 million newly vaccinated people ahead of the state's reopening.

The cards are available to state residents who are 12 years old or older and can be spent at any Albertsons or Kroger-operated grocery store. A $50 Mastercard option, which can be spent anywhere, is also available.

California announced the details of its full June 15 reopening plan Friday. The state is removing all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of the business or setting.

