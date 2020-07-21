Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: California Health and Human Services secretary to give COVID update

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced salons and beauty service could move some operations outdoors amid the ongoing pandemic
By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Instead of Gov. Gavin Newsom's usual press conferences on the coronavirus pandemic, Californians are scheduled to hear from state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly at noon Tuesday.

Ghaly is expected to give an update on California's summer surge in COVID-19 cases and the state's response.

As of Monday, 33 of California's 58 counties are on the state's COVID-19 watch list. That's 91% of the population, or approximately 36 million people.

Gov. Gavin Newsom allows reopening outdoor hair salons, nail salons amid coronavirus pandemic
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a change in the rules for hair salons and other beauty services in a Monday press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.


"If you reside in these counties, we only enforce and underscore the urgency of modifying our activities to help us mitigate the spread," Gov. Newsom said.

On Monday, Newsom announced new guidelines for hair salons and other beauty services, allowing them to move some services outdoors.

The governor said new guidelines have been in the works for some time, but it was more complex than other outdoor business operations because of the use of chemicals in some beauty services.
