WATCH TODAY: First 15 winners of $50,000 California vaccine lottery prizes to be drawn Friday

California announced the details of its full June 15 reopening plan Friday. The state is removing all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of the business or setting.

You could be eligible to win some cash if you've received your COVID-19 vaccination. California will select the first 15 winners of a $50,000 grand prize as part of the state's "Vax for the Win" program on Friday.At 10:00 am, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state leaders will select those 15 winners for the randomized $50,000 Fridays drawing. Another group of 15 people will be drawn next week.It's all leading up to California's economic reopening on June 15, where another $1.5 million will be awarded to ten lucky Californians who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.There were concerns that some active-duty military members and veterans wouldn't be on the state's list to potentially win money for getting the vaccine.The incentive program's website clearly states to be eligible, you must get vaccinated at any site in California that reports to CAIR. There were concerns that some active-duty military members and veterans wouldn't be on the state's list to potentially win money for getting the vaccine because VA Hospitals do not report to CAIR.On Friday, the Governor's Office and the VA Long Beach Healthcare system confirmed that people vaccinated at a VA location in California will now be part of the drawing.The "Vax for the Win" program is also giving out $50 prepaid or grocery cards for two million newly vaccinated people ahead of the state's reopening.The cards are available to state residents who are 12 years old or older, and can be spent at any Albertsons or Kroger-operated grocery store. A $50 Mastercard option, which can be spent anywhere, is also available.