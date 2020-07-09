Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds press conference on COVID-19, counties on watch list

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Thursday at noon amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom spent Wednesday's press conference reassuring the public that California hospitals are prepared for a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that another three counties were added to the state's watch list of areas of concern amid the coronavirus pandemic.



He said the state has been successful at maximizing hospital capacity and establishing alternative care sites since March. The state now has the capacity to treat 50,000 COVID-19 patients if necessary.

That extra hospital capacity has started to look more and more necessary; COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown 44% over the last two weeks, the governor said.

Newsom also announced an additional three counties were added to the state's watch list of areas of concern. Napa, San Benito and Yolo counties were all added, bringing the total to 26.

