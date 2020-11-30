WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives California COVID-19 update

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to give an update on the COVID-19 crisis in California during a noon press conference Monday.
We'll be streaming the press conference live. Check back at noon to watch the governor's remarks and read updates.
We haven't heard from the governor since before the Thanksgiving holiday, but the coronavirus situation in the state has only worsened since then. On Saturday, an additional 15,614 people were reported positive for the virus. Even worse, California broke a record Sunday with more than 7,400 coronavirus hospitalizations.
There is widespread concern that the state is about to see an even larger surge in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.
As coronavirus trends worsen, another nine counties were moved into stricter reopening tiers over the weekend.
Calaveras, Lake, Plumas, San Francisco and San Mateo counties were moved from the red to the purple tier. Modoc County was moved backward two tiers, from orange to purple. Alpine, Inyo and Mariposa counties were moved from orange to red.
That leaves zero counties in California in the least restrictive yellow tier. One county is still orange and six are still red. The remaining 41 counties are in the most restrictive purple tier with widespread coronavirus transmission.
The state's total number cases since March is nearing 1.2 million, and the death toll has topped 19,000.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
