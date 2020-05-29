WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and the four phases of reopening Friday at noon.
The last time Newsom held a press briefing was Tuesday, when he announced the state was moving into Phase 3 of reopening. In most parts of the state, hair salons, barbershops, in-store retail shopping and dine-in restaurants can reopen with modifications.
Newsom said new rules for the reopening summer camps and childcare facilities would be coming soon.
The governor also said sporting events, without live audiences, would be able to resume as early as the first week of June. However, the state hasn't yet offered guidance or exact timing.
