Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and the four phases of reopening Friday at noon.

The last time Newsom held a press briefing was Tuesday, when he announced the state was moving into Phase 3 of reopening. In most parts of the state, hair salons, barbershops, in-store retail shopping and dine-in restaurants can reopen with modifications.


Newsom said new rules for the reopening summer camps and childcare facilities would be coming soon.

The governor also said sporting events, without live audiences, would be able to resume as early as the first week of June. However, the state hasn't yet offered guidance or exact timing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeconomycoronaviruspoliticsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Safari West creates safari-in-place
This virtual college graduation went viral
Coronavirus updates: Briefings from local, state officials
LA County hopes reopening plan is approved on Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested
9 arrested at Black Lives Matter protest in Fontana
LA protests continue over George Floyd death
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs'
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Show More
LA County hopes reopening plan is approved on Friday
Garcetti says Huizar should resign over bribery probe
LA Pride 50th anniversary pays tribute to LGBTQ+ community
Costco says it's bringing back free samples
CVS opening 91 new drive-thru testing sites in California
More TOP STORIES News