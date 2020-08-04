Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: California health secretary gives COVID-19 update

Dr. Ghaly's press conference comes a day after Gov. Newsom said there are 'early good signs' in California's COVID-19 trends.
By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic in a noon press conference Tuesday.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here at 12 p.m. Check back to watch live and read updates.

Gov. Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at 7,764, the governor said, which is down 21% from a week ago. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are down 10% and ICU hospitalizations are down 5% over the past two weeks, Newsom added.

"Encouraging signs, but one week does not make the kind of trend that gives us confidence to generate headlines," the governor said.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

When asked what may be contributing to the apparent decline in transmission, whether it was more mask wearing or fewer gatherings, Newsom answered "all of the above." He added the mandatory sectoral closings - including bars and indoor restaurants statewide - have also had an impact.

"At the same time, we can quickly find ourselves back to where we were just a few weeks ago, a month ago - with significant increases - if we do not maintain our vigilance," Newsom said. "This virus is not going away. It's not just going to take Labor Day weekend off, it's not going to take Halloween off or the holidays off. Until we have quality therapeutics and until we have a vaccine, we are going to be living with this virus."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
California outlines K-9 school waiver plan
Husband and wife of 35 years die of COVID-19 days apart
Teen wrestler's mom pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near Beverly Crest party
Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries
Apple Fire: Firefighters continue battling 26,850-acre blaze
California outlines K-9 school waiver plan
Teen wrestler's mom pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot gets 'Wings of Gold'
Show More
Fire shuts down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood
Humpback whale injures 2 swimmers off Australian coast
LAUSD reaches reopening deal with teachers union
2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled
Deputies find thousands of cockfighting birds in Chatsworth
More TOP STORIES News