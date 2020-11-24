Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: More California counties expected to change tiers as cases surge

By Alix Martichoux
California is set to move more counties into more restrictive reopening tiers Tuesday. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's Health and Human Services Secretary, is holding a press conference at noon to announce the changes.

On Monday, Dr. Ghaly said he expected a "handful of counties" to move backward. The state already has 41 of its 58 counties in the purple tier, which is the most restrictive.

All of Southern California is already purple on the state's reopening map, as is most of Central California. Three Bay Area counties are at risk of moving backward: San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties. As of Monday morning, they were all in the red tier.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference Monday that hospitals across the state are expecting to see a rise in cases after Thanksgiving.

RELATED: CA building vaccine distribution framework, but mass vaccination still months away

On Monday, the state reported 8,337 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,110,370. California's seven-day positivity rate was 5.8%, up from last week's 4.6%.

Newsom said people between the ages 18 and 49 make up 60% of all the new COVID-19 cases in the state.
