WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom expected to tighten coronavirus restrictions ahead of 4th of July

Speaking through the shouts of nearby protesters, Gov. Gavin Newsom teased that he'll announce plans Wednesday to increase enforcement of public health orders in California, which has seen a 50% increase in confirmed infections over two weeks.
"We'll be making some additional announcements on efforts to use that 'dimmer switch' that we've referred to, and begin to toggle back on our stay-at-home order and tighten things up," he said.
The governor spoke at a motel in Pittsburg, one of the places the state is temporarily housing thousands of homeless individuals amid the coronavirus pandemic. While that was originally the focus of his address, the conversation quickly turned to the elephant in the room: COVID-19 cases continue to climb in California ahead of a holiday weekend, when it's feared social and family gatherings will only make things worse.
RELATED: California reopening: Here's what's open or closed in LA, OC, IE, VC
A COVID-19 surge has counties rushing to close down bars and beaches ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Some blame a failure to heed physical distancing and face covering rules.
"We've got Fourth of July weekend coming up. One of the areas of biggest concern as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 in the state remains family gatherings, not just bars, not just out in the streets where people are protesting," Newsom said. "It's specifically family gatherings, where extended and immediate family members begin to mix, and they take down their guard."
The governor said he'd be announcing the return of some stay-at-home restrictions but didn't specify whether the restrictions would apply statewide or only to certain areas of high concern.
"If you're not going to stay home and you're not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce - and we will - and we'll be making announcements on enforcement tomorrow," Newsom said.
RELATED: Coronavirus watch list: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
An additional 6,367 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations rose by 6.3% and ICU hospitalizations went up by 4.3%.
"We bent the curve in the state of California once. We will bend the curve again," Newsom said. "We will crush this pandemic. We will annihilate it. We'll get past this, but we're going to have to be tougher."
We'll be streaming Newsom's press conference Wednesday live at noon here and on Facebook.
Newsom's Tuesday press conference was cut short as protesters nearby used megaphones and played siren noises throughout his address. The pool reporter on scene identified them as Black Lives Matter protesters demanding a "redistribution of resources."
Many local governments are already tightening restrictions. Los Angeles -- the nation's most populous county -- is closing beaches and banning fireworks this weekend.Newsom also ordered bars in the county to shut back down.
Public health officials consider bars to be the highest-risk businesses during the pandemic because drinking can reduce inhibition and impair judgement, potentially leading to people forgetting to wear face coverings and physical distance.
Following L.A. County's move, Ventura County plans to close its beaches to the public for the Fourth of July weekend, the county's health officer told Eyewitness News.
Newsom said Monday Orange County, along with Solano, Merced and Glenn counties, had been added to the state Department of Public Health's watch list due to increasing percentages of positive tests.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom adds Orange County to monitoring list as COVID-19 cases surge
If Orange County remains on the list for three consecutive days, then state officials will recommend a closure of the county's bars, said Orange County CEO Frank Kim.
If the county remains on the watch list after 14 days, the state will order the bars closed. If that happens, the county's bars would have to remain closed for an additional two weeks beyond when they clear the watch list, Kim added.
Officials are eyeing their own order to close bars by Wednesday.
The county's plan is to have the chief health officer, Dr. Clayton Chau, who is also the director of the Orange County Health Care Agency, issue a bar closure order. Any order would be made after consulting with the Board of Supervisors, said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.
Imperial County unveiled a plan that includes closing businesses deemed non-essential and shuttering county parks.
KGO-TV, the Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom expected to tighten coronavirus restrictions ahead of 4th of July
Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce new stay-at-home restrictions today ahead of the holiday weekend.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News