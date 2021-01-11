WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 in California

Northern California: 27.5%

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Monday at noon with an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, regional stay-at-home orders and California's vaccine rollout.The Bay Area's stay-at-home order was extended over the weekend, as ICU capacity in the region dropped to 3%.Every region currently under the new restrictions seems far from rebounding. A region's remaining ICU capacity must rise above 15% to exit the order.The latest ICU capacity numbers from around the state are:California recorded an additional 49,685 cases over the past 24 hours and an additional 468 deaths. Both figures remain exceptionally high as the state is starting to see the fuller impact of holiday gatherings and coronavirus transmission.There is hope on the horizon with the arrival and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, but California's rollout is still slow going. The state has received more than 2 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but only about 734,000 have been administered.