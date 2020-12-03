WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on possible stay-at-home order in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a noon press conference to give an update on California's COVID-19 response and a potential second stay-at-home order.
Newsom hinted more restrictions were on the way in a press conference Monday.
The state's biggest area of concern has been a rise in hospitalizations, particularly in ICU beds. In most regions, ICU beds are about 75% full now, but are projected to reach capacity by mid-December to early January if current trends hold.
"If these trends continue, we're going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic action," Newsom said, including "the potential for a stay-at-home order for those regions in purple."
Of the 58 California counties, 52 are in the most restrictive purple tier.
It's not yet clear what the parameters of a new stay-at-home order would be or how it would differ from the state's first stay-at-home order in March. We'll update this story as we learn more from the governor's office.
The governor said the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is now north of 14,000 per day. To put that in perspective, that number was about 9,900 during our last peak.
"I'll remind you that the high case numbers that we've seen in the last week to 10 days have not even begun to impact hospitals yet," added Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. "We know that it takes about two weeks. So a few days ago, when we had a case level of 18,000 plus cases in the state, that has not yet impacted the hospitals, the emergency rooms and the ICU."
There is widespread concern that the state is about to see an even larger surge in cases -- and eventually hospitalizations -- following the Thanksgiving holiday.
"We are really in a different situation with transmission than we've ever faced before," said Dr. Ghaly. "Every activity that a month ago was lower risk, this month it's higher than ever before."
