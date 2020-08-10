Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Newsom holds press conference after CA public health director's abrupt resignation

Dr. Sonia Angell announced her immediate resignation late Sunday night.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold a press conference Monday at noon on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His update comes amid a shakeup in California's Department of Public Health; the department's director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell announced her immediate resignation late Sunday night.

CA Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell announced her resignation on Sunday night. She did not give a reason for her resignation. In a statement, Gov. Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly thanked Angell for her service.



The governor is also expected to address a data glitch that left up to 300,000 health records unprocessed over the past several weeks. The glitch resulted in an underreporting of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Our data system failed and that failure led to inaccurate case numbers and case positivity rates. It also prevented counties from having some of the data they need to monitor and respond to the virus in their communities," said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The issue was fixed last week and the state was working through the backlog as of Friday.
More TOP STORIES News