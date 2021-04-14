WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on California vaccine rollout, reopening plans from Bay Area school

Reopening California

Gov. Newsom gives update on California vaccine rollout, reopening plans from Bay Area school

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting an elementary school in Sonoma County Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19 in California and the school reopening effort.

The press conference is scheduled to start around noon. We'll be streaming live; check back to watch and read updates.

Newsom has been visiting schools around the state in recent weeks to highlight the reopening of many schools for in-person learning.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been a big part of California's push to reopen -- not just schools, but the economy more broadly. More than 23 million doses have been administered statewide. About 49% of the over-16 population has received one dose; 28% are fully vaccinated.

Even as coronavirus transmission is on the rise in other states, California's case numbers and positivity rates remain low. If that trend holds, the state is moving to full reopen the economy on June 15.

There were concerns that a pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could slow California's progress, but the state was already bracing for a massive drop in J&J supply due to a manufacturing issue, so the impact hasn't been significant thus far.

Gov. Newsom is expected to give an update on vaccine rollout and state reopening plans at noon. We'll update this story when we learn more.

