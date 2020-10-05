WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on coronavirus, wildfires in CA

SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Newsom is expected to give an update on California's response to the coronavirus and wildfires currently burning across the state during a noon press conference.
There were 4,293 new cases of COVID-19 in California on Sunday (823,729 total), with a 7-day positivity rate of 2.6%.
Last week, 11 California counties were moved to a less restrictive tier. Butte, Contra Costa, Fresno, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara and Yolo counties were all moved from "purple" to "red." Amador, Calaveras, San Francisco and Sierra counties were moved from "red" to "orange."
Newsom is also expected to give an update on the two-week reset period for EDD that ended on Monday. More than 3 million Californians are expected to receive lost wages assistance payments by the end of this week after the reset period aimed at tackling "fraud" and reducing their backlog.
He's also expected to address the wildfires burning in the state. The governor was in Napa County last week to view the damage from the Glass Fire firsthand.
The wildfire continues to grow in Napa and Sonoma Counties. It's burned close to 65,580 acres. Right now, it is 30% contained.
He promised to seek a long-term solution to California's wildfire problem once immediate fire suppression was complete.
