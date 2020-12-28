WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom holding COVID-19 press conference amid holiday surge

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon Monday to give an update on the state's worsening COVID-19 crisis.We'll be streaming the press conference live at noon. Check back to watch and read updates.The state reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday and 237 additional deaths -- some of the highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.Four out of five California regions are still under a regional stay-at-home order, triggered by particularly low intensive care unit capacity.The stay-at-home order in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California would have been eligible to expire as early as Monday, but with ICU capacity at 0% in both regions, the restrictions are set to be extended.The Greater Sacramento area could see restrictions ease as early as Friday and the Bay Area could exit the order as of Jan. 8 if ICU capacity rebounds.