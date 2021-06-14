WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to unveil 'California Dream Vacations' vaccine incentive

Watch Gov. Newsom's announcement live in the media player above starting at 9:30 a.m.
Details of the incentive program have not been fully released, but it's related to jump-starting the state's travel and tourism industry.
On Friday, California held its second "Vax for the Win" drawing where another 15 people won $50,000 each.
RELATED: Here's how to enter the California vaccine lottery
We don't know the winner's names, but we do know where they live:
- Monterey County
- Sacramento County
- Alameda County
- Los Angeles County (three winners)
- San Francisco
- Fresno County
- San Diego
- San Mateo County
- Santa Clara County (two winners)
- Riverside County
- Orange County
- Kern County
Winners will be contacted directly by phone.
"I got the call last Friday. At first, I thought it was a joke, so I ignored it," said one of last week's winners, Tony.
Meet Tony, one of the $50k #VaxFTW winners who still can’t believe he won! 🏆— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 10, 2021
More $50k winners will be picked on 6/11. 💥
$1.5 MILLION winners will be picked on 6/15 as CA fully reopens. 💥
Get vaccinated now to be be in the drawing for cash prizes! https://t.co/AJLQxKLZZq pic.twitter.com/jdqJDdi83P
Another winner, 17-year-old Nancy Gutierrez was with Gov. Gavin Newsom for the drawing Friday in San Diego County. Because she's still a minor, the money goes into a savings account until she turns 18.
She was also skeptical when she got the call alerting her she had won.
"I think it's confirmed now since I'm here," she joked.
So heed the warning and be sure to answer your phone.
WATCH | Gov. Newsom presents $50K check to teen winner of vaccine incentive prize
State officials say two of the 15 winners last week missed their chance because they didn't respond to several attempts to reach them. That money will now go to alternate winners, according to the lottery rules.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible. If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.
RELATED: First 15 winners of $50,000 California vaccine lottery prizes drawn
It's all leading up to California's economic reopening on June 15, where another $1.5 million will be awarded to ten lucky Californians who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.
RELATED: Newsom unveils $116.5M COVID vaccine incentive plan ahead of state's June 15 reopening
The "Vax for the Win" program is also giving out $50 prepaid or grocery cards for 2 million newly vaccinated people ahead of the state's reopening.
The cards are available to state residents who are 12 years old or older and can be spent at any Albertsons or Kroger-operated grocery store. A $50 Mastercard option, which can be spent anywhere, is also available.
RELATED: California to remove all capacity limits, physical distancing requirements starting June 15