WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to unveil 'California Dream Vacations' vaccine incentive

Governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Francisco today to gear up for the state's reopening by touting a brand-new vaccine incentive. It's called "California Dream Vacations" and it's part of the "Vax for the Win" program.

Watch Gov. Newsom's announcement live in the media player above starting at 9:30 a.m.

Details of the incentive program have not been fully released, but it's related to jump-starting the state's travel and tourism industry.

On Friday, California held its second "Vax for the Win" drawing where another 15 people won $50,000 each.

RELATED: Here's how to enter the California vaccine lottery

We don't know the winner's names, but we do know where they live:


  • Monterey County
  • Sacramento County
  • Alameda County
  • Los Angeles County (three winners)
  • San Francisco
  • Fresno County
  • San Diego
  • San Mateo County
  • Santa Clara County (two winners)
  • Riverside County
  • Orange County
  • Kern County

Winners will be contacted directly by phone.

"I got the call last Friday. At first, I thought it was a joke, so I ignored it," said one of last week's winners, Tony.



Another winner, 17-year-old Nancy Gutierrez was with Gov. Gavin Newsom for the drawing Friday in San Diego County. Because she's still a minor, the money goes into a savings account until she turns 18.

She was also skeptical when she got the call alerting her she had won.

"I think it's confirmed now since I'm here," she joked.

So heed the warning and be sure to answer your phone.

So heed the warning and be sure to answer your phone.
Gov. Gavin Newsom presented a $50,000 check to a 17-year-old winner of the vaccine incentive prize before the latest drawing took place on Friday.



State officials say two of the 15 winners last week missed their chance because they didn't respond to several attempts to reach them. That money will now go to alternate winners, according to the lottery rules.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible. If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.

RELATED: First 15 winners of $50,000 California vaccine lottery prizes drawn

It's all leading up to California's economic reopening on June 15, where another $1.5 million will be awarded to ten lucky Californians who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

RELATED: Newsom unveils $116.5M COVID vaccine incentive plan ahead of state's June 15 reopening

The "Vax for the Win" program is also giving out $50 prepaid or grocery cards for 2 million newly vaccinated people ahead of the state's reopening.

The cards are available to state residents who are 12 years old or older and can be spent at any Albertsons or Kroger-operated grocery store. A $50 Mastercard option, which can be spent anywhere, is also available.

RELATED: California to remove all capacity limits, physical distancing requirements starting June 15
California announced the details of its full June 15 reopening plan Friday. The state is removing all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of the business or setting.

