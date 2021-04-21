Health & Fitness

Welcome home: 79-year-old Simi Valley cancer survivor beats COVID-19 following hospitalization

By
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 79-year-old Simi Valley woman who survived cancer three times was welcomed home with a drive-by parade after she beat COVID-19.

Neighbors, firefighters and even the Simi Valley Police Department were on hand for Sue Michael's homecoming parade.

"I'm one of the lucky ones," Sue said.

She's survived three bouts of cancer and now adds coronavirus to that list.

Sue spent two months fighting the virus in the hospital and still needs oxygen to this day.

"I was in the hospital for the second day, and I lost everything. I lost my breath. I lost all my muscle tone. I couldn't get up and walk. I couldn't do anything," she explained.

Sue's daughter fought the virus too.

"You can't breathe. You feel like an elephant's on your chest," Christy Luevano described.

Miraculously, Sue survived and was elated to return to her Simi Valley home of six decades.

"I feel wonderful right now, being home with my family and my friends and everybody," Sue said.

She was greeted by neighbors near and far with balloons and well wishes for her continued recovery.

"They're all so wonderful and supportive," Sue said smiling.

