Wesley Health Centers host wellness fair for the homeless

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For many dealing with homelessness, any kind of health care is usually a luxury, something Wesley Health Centers is trying to change with a wellness fair.For Cassandra Mena, it is an opportunity she can't pass up."Wesley provides all different clinics, they provide all different health (services) I need done, which is wonderful," Mena said.Wesley is hold the fair in honor of National Health Center week.Dental checks, glucose checks, blood pressure screenings are all available to those attending.Along with the checkups, the fair also gives the clinic a chance to connect with the homeless population, something they try to follow up on even when they can't reach out over the phone."Sometimes it even means going out to encampments to check on them when they haven't come in," Felecia Munasinghe of Wesley Health Centers said.Staying connected is especially important when it comes to families with kids. The fair included a kids zone and the clinic gave away backpacks with school supplies.School supplies for a healthy mind and check-ups for a healthy body is the goal at Wesley Clinics.