face mask

California mask mandate: When you still have to wear a mask, what will change on June 15

By Alix Martichoux
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area official 'relieved' CA is waiting to take masks off

As Americans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC is updating restrictions left and right and allowing people to take their masks off in more situations. But in California? Not so fast.

The state is holding off on aligning with all the new CDC guidelines until June 15, when it plans to fully reopen the economy. What does that mean for Californians right now? We're breaking down when you can take off your mask -- and when you still have to keep that face covering on.

When vaccinated Californians can take off their masks


If you're fully vaccinated -- that means it's been two weeks since your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or your one and only Johnson & Johnson shot -- you actually don't have to wear your mask every time you're out in public in California. Pretty much anytime you're outdoors, you can be mask-free. The only exception is crowded settings, like music festivals, parades or sporting events.

ALSO: Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot

That means if you are walking, bicycling, running, standing or otherwise exercising outdoors, you no longer have to wear a mask. Vaccinated people can also take off masks while outdoor dining, even with friends and family from different households. (Be nice and follow the restaurant's recommendations if they differ.)

You also don't have to wear a mask while at many social gatherings. If everyone attending is fully vaccinated, then masks aren't needed indoors or outdoors.

When unvaccinated Californians can take off their masks


Unvaccinated Californians, for the time being, can only take off their masks in public when they're outside and can maintain 6 feet of distance with others. If you're exercising or walking outside by yourself, you can take the mask off when no one else is around. In pretty much every other scenario, however, that face covering is still necessary while out and about.

What will change on June 15


Starting June 15, California will align with the new CDC guidance on mask wearing. That means fully vaccinated people will be allowed to do pretty much everything they were doing before the pandemic without needing to wear a mask. That includes grocery shopping, going to the gym, drinking at a bar, seeing a movie or going to church.

RELATED: What fully vaccinated people can, cannot do according to CDC's new mask guidelines

There are just a few places where vaccinated people will still need to wear masks, including hospitals, prisons, homeless shelters and during travel (including air travel and mass transit).

Note these eased masking requirements will only take effect for fully vaccinated Californians. If you're not vaccinated, you'll still be required to wear a mask. How will businesses be able to tell the difference? That's trickier. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state is working on writing up best practices that businesses will be able to follow come June 15.

What about stores that say they no longer require masks?


Companies like Costco, Starbucks, Trader Joe's and more have all said they are easing or eliminating mask requirements in stores following the change in CDC guidelines. However, those companies are still deferring to states or localities with stricter rules, like California. So for now, you still need to wear a mask while running those errands in California -- vaccinated or not.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinesface maskcdccoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccaliforniareopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Amid COVID protocol changes, doctors see early signs of severe summer cold season
Differing mask rules causing confusion in Los Angeles
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
Fauci says it's reasonable for businesses to keep mask mandate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman details alleged 2003 rape by Danny Masterson
Suspected arsonist identified in 1,158-acre Palisades Fire
Child fights for her life with 'most expensive drug in the world'
Another car window shooting reported on 91 Freeway
Orange County eligible to advance into yellow tier
Amazon partnership to open hundreds of jobs for LAUSD graduates
'So I raped you.' Facebook message renews fight for justice
Show More
Charles Grodin, known for 'Heartbreak Kid,' 'Beethoven,' dies at 86
Naomi Campbell says she is mother to a baby girl
Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans
New Subaru Outback Wilderness model built for serious off-road driving
45 is the new 50 for colon cancer screening, task force says
More TOP STORIES News