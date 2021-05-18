California mask mandate: When you still have to wear a mask, what will change on June 15

When vaccinated Californians can take off their masks

As Americans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC is updating restrictions left and right and allowing people to take their masks off in more situations. But in California? Not so fast.The state is holding off on aligning with all the new CDC guidelines until June 15, when it plans to fully reopen the economy. What does that mean for Californians right now? We're breaking down when you can take off your mask -- and when you still have to keep that face covering on.If you're fully vaccinated -- that means it's been two weeks since your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or your one and only Johnson & Johnson shot -- you actually don't have to wear your mask every time you're out in public in California. Pretty much anytime you're outdoors, you can be mask-free. The only exception is crowded settings, like music festivals, parades or sporting events.That means if you are walking, bicycling, running, standing or otherwise exercising outdoors, you no longer have to wear a mask. Vaccinated people can also take off masks while outdoor dining, even with friends and family from different households. (Be nice and follow the restaurant's recommendations if they differ.)You also don't have to wear a mask while at many social gatherings. If everyone attending is fully vaccinated, then masks aren't needed indoors or outdoors.Unvaccinated Californians, for the time being, can only take off their masks in public when they're outside and can maintain 6 feet of distance with others. If you're exercising or walking outside by yourself, you can take the mask off when no one else is around. In pretty much every other scenario, however, that face covering is still necessary while out and about.Starting June 15, California will align with the new CDC guidance on mask wearing. That means fully vaccinated people will be allowed to do pretty much everything they were doing before the pandemic without needing to wear a mask. That includes grocery shopping, going to the gym, drinking at a bar, seeing a movie or going to church.There are just a few places where vaccinated people will still need to wear masks, including hospitals, prisons, homeless shelters and during travel (including air travel and mass transit).Note these eased masking requirements will only take effect for fully vaccinated Californians. If you're not vaccinated, you'll still be required to wear a mask. How will businesses be able to tell the difference? That's trickier. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state is working on writing up best practices that businesses will be able to follow come June 15.Companies like Costco, Starbucks, Trader Joe's and more have all said they are easing or eliminating mask requirements in stores following the change in CDC guidelines. However, those companies are still deferring to states or localities with stricter rules, like California. So for now, you still need to wear a mask while running those errands in California -- vaccinated or not.