National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Where to drop off unused prescription drugs

Thousands of collections sites across the country are providing an outlet for people dispose of unwanted medications for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

An estimated 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, according to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which also found that a majority were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

This year, the program will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges. The Drug Enforcement Administration made the change due to an increase in vaping-related injuries and deaths across the U.S.

Nearly 470 tons of prescription drugs were collected during the National Take Back event in April, according to the DEA.

You can visit your local police department to drop-off unwanted medications. Several Walmarts and Ralphs locations will also be serving as drop-off locations. Click here to find your nearest collection site.
