Coronavirus test: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Southern California

Los Angeles County COVID testing
Free coronavirus testing is now available for all L.A. County residents regardless of symptoms. You can visit Coronavirus.lacity.org/testing for information on free COVID-19 testing and how to book an appointment.
The L.A. County Public Health Department provides more information about coronavirus testing on its website. In a frequent asked questions document, it includes this question and response:
Can I get tested for COVID-19?
- Every resident of Los Angeles County is eligible for a free coronavirus test, regardless of symptoms, at testing sites that have been set up throughout the city of L.A. Testing sign-up information is available here. Tests can usually be scheduled for the same day or the next day, but an appointment is needed.
- To go to a city site, you do not have to be a resident of the city, but you do have to be a resident of Los Angeles County.
- The other county testing sites located outside the city are available for people who meet certain conditions, such as those who are showing symptoms, members of vulnerable populations or front-line workers, such as rideshare drivers and grocery employees.
- Call your provider if you have concerns or questions about the need for testing.
- If you develop difficulty breathing or cannot keep fluids down, see a doctor or, if an emergency, call 911.
Many cities are now offering free COVID-19 testing. Carson was one of the first cities to offer it for all residents even if they don't have COVID-19 symptoms, and others in neighboring communities.
Orange County
The county is offering free testing. For more information, visit https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-testing.
O.C. health officials recommend residents call their health care providers regarding testing needs.
Riverside County
The county has multiple testing sites, including in locations in Perris and Riverside. For more information, visit https://gettested.ruhealth.org/.
San Bernardino County
Community COVID-19 testing sites are being held throughout San Bernardino County. To see locations and make an appointment, click here. The county is recommending residents to call their health care providers regarding testing needs.
Ventura County
The county is recommending residents to call their health care providers regarding testing needs. For more information, visit http://www.vchca.org/health-information/covid19.