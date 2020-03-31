Coronavirus

White House Coronavirus Task Force considers new guidance on public wearing masks, Dr. Fauci says

BETHESDA, Md. -- The top infectious disease doctor in the United States said the White House Coronavirus Task Force is discussing whether the general public should be wearing masks.

"The idea of getting a much more broad community-wide use of masks outside of the health care setting is under very active discussion," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci told CNN the issue of facial coverings would be discussed at Tuesday's task force meeting, but that determination could only come when there are enough for health care workers.

"(The) thing that has inhibited that a bit is to make sure that we don't take away the supply of masks from the health care workers who need them, but when we get in a situation where we have enough masks, I believe there will be some very serious consideration about more broadening this recommendation of using masks," he said. "We're not there yet, but I think we're close to coming to some determination."

Health officials previously said sick people should wear masks, but it was not advised that the general public wear them.

Hospitals nationwide are seeking additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for their workers, as the COVID-19 pandemic hits hard.

Fauci also said he anticipates a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall, but said if it did happen, the U.S. would be better prepared than during the first wave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarylandcoronavirusthe white houseu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
NYC man allegedly coughs on FBI agents, claims he has COVID-19
Man shows love for pregnant wife from a distance amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
LA supervisors to vote on removing sheriff as head of emergency ops
Nipsey Hussle's legacy endures a year after his death
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,474
Animals at Los Angeles Zoo adapt to COVID-19
Show More
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
How the COVID-19 pandemic draws significant parallels to past disasters
Coronavirus: State senator announces paid family leave bill
Images show homeless having to sleep in grids on concrete
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News