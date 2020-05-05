White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June: Pence

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June.Pence told reporters at a White House briefing that the U.S. could be "in a very different place" by late May and early June. Pence said the administration is beginning to eye the Memorial Day to early June window as the appropriate time to have federal agencies manage the pandemic response in a more traditional way.Pence's comments came as an Associated Press analysis found infection rates rising even as states start to lift their lockdown. The vice president characterized the discussions as preliminary.Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, said the federal government will still keep a close eye on the data if the task force disbands.A senior White House official confirmed to ABC News that doctors like Birx and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci will continue to play an important advisory role.