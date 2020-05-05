Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June: Pence

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June.

Pence told reporters at a White House briefing that the U.S. could be "in a very different place" by late May and early June. Pence said the administration is beginning to eye the Memorial Day to early June window as the appropriate time to have federal agencies manage the pandemic response in a more traditional way.

Pence's comments came as an Associated Press analysis found infection rates rising even as states start to lift their lockdown. The vice president characterized the discussions as preliminary.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, said the federal government will still keep a close eye on the data if the task force disbands.

A senior White House official confirmed to ABC News that doctors like Birx and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci will continue to play an important advisory role.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvice president mike pencethe white housecoronavirusgovernmentpoliticsanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: LA County public health briefing
COVID-19: LA County officials report 28 additional deaths and 568 new cases
3 more OC beaches reopen after approval from Gov. Newsom
Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: LA County public health briefing
Garcetti says timeline unclear for when some LA businesses can reopen
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
Video shows officer repeatedly punching suspect in East LA
3 more OC beaches reopen after approval from Gov. Newsom
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
Show More
LA files joint lawsuit against Uber, Lyft for alleged labor law violations
Could LA's homeless soon be living at the Ritz-Carlton?
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
COVID-19: LA County officials report 28 additional deaths and 568 new cases
Monkey snatches toddler off bench, drags child away in viral video
More TOP STORIES News