RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A vaccination site in Riverside has received a special Easter delivery straight from Washington, D.C.With this year's annual Easter Egg Roll event canceled, the White House decided to send the official wooden Easter eggs to vaccination sites across the country.The Riverside University Health System received two boxes, each containing 400 commemorative Easter eggs, and they plan to hand them out Saturday to everyone who gets vaccinated until supply runs out.