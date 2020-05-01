Whole Foods giving shoppers disposable masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Whole Foods will offer free disposable masks to all customers within the next week.Customers will be asked to wear the mask while in the store. The company says shoppers will be able to pick-up the face covering at store entrances.A statement on the store's website reads "Over the next week, we will begin requesting that all customers wear masks while shopping in our stores to protect the health and safety of our team members and communities. Whole Foods Market will be providing face masks at the entrance of all stores for customers who do not have their own face covering."Whole Foods has also implemented daily temperature checks for team members and crowd control measures for their locations.