Health & Fitness

Why do some people have worse symptoms from coronavirus?

By ABC7.com staff
Why do some people get more severe symptoms from coronavirus?

What would you say to parents who are thinking of skipping flu shots for their kids?

Can pool water chemicals be used as a sinus wash to kill the virus?

These were some of the questions addressed by Dr. Anthony Cardillo in his latest Ask the Doctor session with Eyewitness News.

Cardillo is an ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care in the Los Angeles area.

  • Q: What can you tell us about the latest research looking at why some people get severe symptoms from COVID-19 and some don't?

    • Cardillo says new studies are looking at how a person's genetic makeup may influence how badly they are affected by the virus, if at all. Researchers have already mapped the human genome. And now studies are finding that those who develop more severe symptoms have more mutations in the area of the genome that controls the immune response. So if scientists can determine in advance which people may be more vulnerable to the virus, it may help improve their protection.

  • Q: A new survey shows many parents are thinking of skipping the flu shot this year. What would you tell them?

    • We need a robust vaccination program for influenza and for the coronavirus when a vaccine is developed, Cardillo says. Widespread vaccination is the best way to protect the population and eradicate a virus. Vaccination has proven successful in the past at eliminating certain diseases such as polio, he noted.

  • I'm an avid swimmer and I want to know: Are pool water chemicals a good sinus wash to kill virus invaders?

    • Dr. Cardillo shot down the premise of this question quickly with a definitive: No.

    "I would certainly never advocate using any chemicals that are not intended for human use in that capacity. Just too dangerous, you can burn your sinuses."

    "It would be very, very dangerous to use chlorine bleach as a nasal wash. So 100% please do not do that."
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessvaccinesflucoronavirusflu seasoncoronavirus los angelescovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Video shows disturbing attack on LAPD officer in San Pedro
    Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
    Firefighters gain control over 230-acre blaze north of Santa Clarita
    Man accused of driving into Pasadena protesters had set up 'training camp,' complaint alleges
    Florida police tackle Trump's former campaign manager - Video
    'Dancing with the Stars' makes some Disney magic
    Woman lying on SoCal beach killed after being run over by tractor
    Show More
    Doc Rivers out as head coach of LA Clippers
    Cyberattack hits hospitals in SoCal, nationwide
    Chrissy Teigen hospitalized after suffering bleeding during latest pregnancy
    California passes first-in-nation plastics recycling law
    Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
    More TOP STORIES News