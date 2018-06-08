HEALTH & FITNESS

Wild Terra opens in Highland Park, with herbs, tea, spices and more

Photo: Wild Terra/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of an apothecary? A new Los Angeles boutique has you covered. The new addition to Highland Park, called Wild Terra, is located at 5858 N. Figueroa.

The shop offers an assortment of all things botanical -- from organic bulk herbs and spices to wild food and drink selections. Housemade apothecary goods are on offer, as well as a variety of classes on herb gardening, medicine making, adaptogens and herbs for expectant mothers. (Visit here for a list of upcoming classes and events.)

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Jane S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 24, said, "Surprisingly good prices, very knowledgable and friendly staff that'll talk a blue streak with you about medicinal herbs and the right teas to cure what ails you."

"So happy this place opened!" wrote Yelper Liz B. "There aren't any places in LA to buy herbs and get a beautiful fair trade or handmade gift. Even healthy chocolate truffles!? Can't wait until they start their workshops."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wild Terra is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineLos Angeles
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sweat it out: Here are Newport Beach's top 5 spots for cycling classes
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
Orange County to file lawsuit against needle exchange program
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News