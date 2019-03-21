feel good

Woman joyfully celebrates after all-clear from breast cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

Lakesha Ball celebrated the end of her cancer treatments by passionately ringing the "Hope Bell."

Lakesha Ball and her family celebrated the end of her cancer treatments by ringing the "Hope Bell" at Maryland Proton Treatment Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to Storyful, Ball was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of 2017 and was given the all-clear two weeks ago.

Ball's daughter, M'Rhaiyah Mitchell, recorded the video and posted it to her Instagram account with the caption, "Today my Mom Is CANCER FREE...Today my mother RUNG THAT BELL."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarylandfeel goodcancerviral
FEEL GOOD
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
VIDEO: 7-year-old SoCal girl sings for Celine Dion
Veteran with 224-mile commute surprised with new car
Teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after pregnant woman repeatedly stabbed in carjacking
Lake Elsinore to address congestion amid super bloom frenzy
2 women in custody after high-speed chase ends in Baldwin Hills
Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M
Jimmy Carter set to become longest living U.S. president of all time
Gov. Newsom pushes for fee to clean up tainted water
Rain floods streets in Compton, shuts down 710 at 91
Show More
Eyewitness This: Mountain lions face extinction, hot tea cancer risk, Powerball jackpot soars
SoCal sees scattered showers, cool temps Thursday
VIDEO: Man, dog rescued from fast-moving water in Bell
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Check your baby cough syrup: Recall issued
More TOP STORIES News