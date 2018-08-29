HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman saves man's life on their first date

A couple were on their first date on the beach in Santa Cruz when the man dropped to the sand with a heart attack. Luckily, his date was a doctor.

A first date on the beach in Santa Cruz could have been one man's last ever.

The couple on their date came back on the beach from surfing and the man collapsed on the sand.

It turned out he was having a heart attack.

Luckily the girl he was with on their first date was a doctor.

She jumped into action and gave him CPR, keeping him alive until emergency crews arrived.

The man has made a full recovery, and the two are still together.

The whole incident happened to be captured by someone who was shooting a timelapse video on the beach that day.
