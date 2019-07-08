Health & Fitness

Woman suing L.A. fertility clinic claims she gave birth to someone else's babies in IVF mix-up

LOS ANGELES -- A couple in New York City is suing a Los Angeles fertility clinic, alleging they gave birth to someone else's children after an IVF mix-up.

The New York Post says after a failed attempt at IVF, the CHA Fertility Center unthawed more of the couple's female embryos and the woman got pregnant, but the couple says sonograms showed the woman was actually carrying boys.

The clinic dismissed it, saying sonograms aren't definitive.

Then in March, the woman gave birth to a pair of boys, neither of whom shared the couple's Asian ethnicity.
