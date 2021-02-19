COVID-19 vaccine

Woman says she was fired from NYC server job over COVID vaccine

NEW YORK -- A woman said she was fired from her server job at a New York City restaurant over not yet wanting to get the coronavirus vaccine, which the restaurant said was a requirement.

Bonnie Jacobson, 34, told "Good Morning America" she was fired Monday from the Red Hook Tavern in Brooklyn, after she told management that she wanted to hold off because she and her husband are trying for a child and it's unclear if the vaccines could have any impact on that.

She said employees received an email from the restaurant that getting vaccinated was a requirement, and when she said she wanted to wait, she received an email saying, "At this time your employment will be terminated. We are sad to see you go. If you do change your mind, please do not hesitate to let us know."

The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said employers can require employees to get vaccinated.

WATCH: Debunking COVID-19 vaccine rumors and myths
EMBED More News Videos

CNN's Sanjay Gupta helps separate fact from fiction when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.



In a statement, the restaurant's owner Billy Durney said, "Once New York state allowed restaurant workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to put a plan in place to keep our team and guests safe.

No one has faced these challenges before and we made a decision that we thought would best protect everyone. And, we now realize that we need to update our policy so it's clear to our team how the process works and what we can do to support them. We made these changes immediately."

Jacobson said it was not about being anti-vaccine.

"I totally support the vaccine," she said. "If it wasn't for this one thing, I would probably get it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkbrooklyncoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
FL official created 'VIP' COVID vaccine list, including herself
More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in LA delayed
Los Angeles expanding mobile vaccination efforts, Garcetti says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver of stolen cargo van arrested after leading LAPD on bizarre pursuit
1 killed after small plane crashes into semi-truck in San Pedro Harbor
CA says outdoor youth sports can resume in some counties
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
US lets in asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico, ends Trump policy
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Show More
NASA rover lands on Mars looking for ancient life
Worker at San Pedro waterfront business receives $500 tip
CHP smash into suspect's car to end LA chase
More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in LA delayed
FL official created 'VIP' COVID vaccine list, including herself
More TOP STORIES News