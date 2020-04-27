Woman 'stunned' to be on crowded American Airlines flight from NYC to NC with lack of social distancing amid COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A North Carolina woman was fearful to be on what appeared to be a flight nearly full of passengers on a trip home to Raleigh over the weekend.Erin Strine caught video of American Airlines flight 388 on Saturday where things appeared to be business as usual with little social distancing. Amid a layover in Charlotte, Strine said she was 'stunned' to be on a flight that was nearly full of passengers after taking off from JFK Airport in New York.Strine, whose grandmother had recently passed, was traveling to Raleigh to be with family.In a middle seat, she became worried for her health.Strine said she arrived at a largely empty JFK two hours before her scheduled flight and saw passengers start to gather in line to board.American Airlines released a statement after media outlets picked up Strine's video: