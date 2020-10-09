Health & Fitness

'You just helped kill my mom': Woman who lost mom to COVID-19 implores everybody to wear masks

By
RALEIGH, N.C. -- COVID-19 continues to take lives, and a North Carolina corrections officer who lost her mother to the virus has a message for everyone:

"Wear the mask. It is not about you, wear the mask."

Cheri Styons also battled the virus herself. She said she caught it in August from a co-worker. She unknowingly took it home and gave it to her mother.

"When you see this virus firsthand, it is horrible. It took her out literally one organ at a time - heart, brain, lungs," Styons said.

WATCH: Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
EMBED More News Videos

Action News teamed up with a Fresno state microbiologist in an attempt to settle the great mask debate.


Styons said it was heartbreaking to watch her mother die, and even worse knowing that she is the one who passed on the virus that killed her.

"He gave it to me and I gave it to my mom, and if you've ever seen anybody die from this, especially like in her case -- it was bad, it was horrible."

Styons and her mom lived together, and days after Styons was diagnosed with the virus, her mom got sick too.

"I guess the conditions in her body were just right, or it liked where it was and it stayed," Styons said.

While Cheri recovered, her mom's health deteriorated and died weeks after contracting the virus.

"She's not a statistic. She's not a number, she's my mom," Styons said.

MORE: Video used in study highlights how spit travels in air with, without mask
EMBED More News Videos

It's widely known that COVID-19 is contagious and can be transmitted through droplets from coughing, sneezing and talking in close proximity to others.


Now that her mom is gone, Styons wants others to wear a mask for her.

"Wear it. Think of somebody else. I wish someone would have thought about my mom."

Styons says hearing people complain about wearing a mask, makes the pain of losing her 67-year-old mom to COVID-19 even worse.

"That time was taken from us and that's not right. People think too much about themselves. I hear people say, 'That's my freedom. You're taking away my air.' Well you know what, you just helped kill my mom," Styons said.

She will continue speaking out, hoping to prevent someone else from going through the pain her family is dealing with due to the virus.

WATCH | What does COVID-19 do to your body and how is it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth carolinahealthface maskcoronavirusfamilyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How fans in LA can, can't celebrate if Lakers win
Man finds ballots tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica
Newport-Mesa Unified School District to delay in-person learning
CA eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants
Southern California Armenians plan march
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state
Mad Science in Sylmar helps kids have fun with science in a spooky way
Show More
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Police seek help in search for Santa Ana church vandal suspects
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News