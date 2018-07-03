HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure, researchers say

A medical journal reports a case of a woman's toenails falling off after she got a fish pedicure. (KABC)

If you've been thinking about getting one of those fish pedicures, this might make you think twice: a woman's toenails fell off after getting one.

If you don't know, the fish pedicure is just like it sounds: you put your feet in a tub of water filled with tiny fish who eat your dead skin.

According to an American Medical Association report, a woman had this done, then shed her toenails.

She had no history of toenail problems.

While it's not clear the flesh-eating fish caused it, experts have warned in the past that fish pedicures may carry a risk of infection.
