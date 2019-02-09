Woodland Hills students donate hair to kids battling cancer

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Roughly 30 feet of hair was chopped off Friday morning to help kids battling cancer.
Elementary and middle school students, along with teachers and parents, from Woodland Hills came together for the donation at a Serrania Charter School assembly.
Organizers say this is the sixth year they've done this - and some kids have cut their hair four times.
They all say they're happy to be able to do something small for people who are going through so much.
"The good news is that the chemotherapy is pretty good at killing the cancer," said one young participant. "The bad news is that it makes all of your hair fall out and it can leave you totally bald - no hair on your head, no eyebrows, not even eyelashes."
Organizers say the hair all goes to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss.
