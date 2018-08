Work hard, play hard: Orangetheory Fitness launches new Woodland Hills outpost

A new gym and personal training spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Woodland Hills, called Orangetheory Fitness , is located at 21841 Ventura Blvd.This newcomer to the fitness scene -- which has expanded rapidly since its inception in 2009 -- has over 300 locations across the country, with more expected to debut internationally later this year.It specializes in heart-rate monitored, one-hour interval training classes that include cardiovascular and strength training to "spike metabolism and boost energy," according to the company's website . Members are estimated to burn 500-1,000 calories during each 60-minute workout.Classes are taught in a group setting, with a personal instructor to help each member reach their fitness goals. The company says that everyone is welcome, regardless of skill level.With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new Orangetheory outpost has gotten a good response.Talar A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "Love, love, love this Orangetheory! They have a brand-new studio that is super clean and modern.""Super friendly staff, clean facility, new equipment," added Yelper Ruchika P. "What more can you ask for?"And Dane H. said , "Amazing staff and facility. This has to be one of the nicest boutique studios I've seen!"Orangetheory Fitness is now open at 21841 Ventura Blvd., so swing on by to take a peek.