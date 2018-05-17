HEALTH & FITNESS

Work hard, play hard: Orangetheory Fitness launches new Woodland Hills outpost

Photo: Orangetheory Fitness Woodland Hills/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new gym and personal training spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Woodland Hills, called Orangetheory Fitness, is located at 21841 Ventura Blvd.

This newcomer to the fitness scene -- which has expanded rapidly since its inception in 2009 -- has over 300 locations across the country, with more expected to debut internationally later this year.

It specializes in heart-rate monitored, one-hour interval training classes that include cardiovascular and strength training to "spike metabolism and boost energy," according to the company's website. Members are estimated to burn 500-1,000 calories during each 60-minute workout.

Classes are taught in a group setting, with a personal instructor to help each member reach their fitness goals. The company says that everyone is welcome, regardless of skill level.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new Orangetheory outpost has gotten a good response.

Talar A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "Love, love, love this Orangetheory! They have a brand-new studio that is super clean and modern."

"Super friendly staff, clean facility, new equipment," added Yelper Ruchika P. "What more can you ask for?"

And Dane H. said, "Amazing staff and facility. This has to be one of the nicest boutique studios I've seen!"

Orangetheory Fitness is now open at 21841 Ventura Blvd., so swing on by to take a peek.
