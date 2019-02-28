Health & Fitness

World's smallest baby goes home after months of treatment at Tokyo hospital

World's smallest baby goes home from Japan hospital

TOKYO -- The world's smallest baby has left Tokyo's Keio University Hospital after several months of nutrition management.

The baby boy was reported to have weighed only 268 grams at birth, which is a little over half a pound.

After five months of nutrition management, the baby's weight increased to seven pounds and two ounces.

Once he was sent home, he became the world's smallest baby born to be sent home from the hospital healthy.

Before him, the record was held by a baby boy in Germany who weighed 274 grams at his birth in 2009.
