Yosemite National Park reduces hours in response to state lockdown

(2020 Yosemite Conservancy)

FRESNO, Calif. -- Yosemite National Park is adjusting its hours in response to California's latest stay-at-home order.

Beginning Monday, the park is open from 8 am to 5 pm for day-use activities only. The park will be closed and locked after 5 pm.


Some services and facilities are limited and lodging and campgrounds are closed. The park shuttle service is also closed.

Overnight backpacking trips are prohibited in the park under the current rules.

The changes will be in place until conditions in the San Joaquin region improve. As of Monday, the region's ICU capacity was nearing 6%, well below the 15% threshold.

RELATED: San Joaquin Valley enacts stay-home order for at least 3 weeks

The park encourages visitors to practice social distancing on the trails, wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained, and to stay on the trail when visiting Yosemite National Park.
