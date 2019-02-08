HEALTH & FITNESS

6-year-old girl with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

6-year-old girl with cancer being sworn in as honorary police officer

By Mayra Moreno
FREEPORT, Texas --
Abigail Arias is 6 years old and fighting a lung cancer battle once again.

"I have cancer. The bad guys are in my lungs," she said. "I rung the bell, but now this cancer is coming back."

Wilms tumor, a rare kidney cancer in children, is back with a vengeance and this time doctors are telling the family there's no cure.

"They basically said it's time to enjoy some life," said her mom, Ilene Arias. "Extremely tough. We cried for a few weeks."

Abigail, as strong as she is, whispered in her mother's ear not to worry. This time, she said, the bad guys would not win.

"To go through this and to realize that there is nothing you can do for your kid, as a parent, it was tough. It was very tough on us," Abigail's dad, Ruben Arias, said.

This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded.

Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.

"They are a lot stronger than I am," the chief said, in tears.

Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport police uniform made especially for Abigail. She tried it on Tuesday for the first time.

Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas.

"Her spirit, her toughness, her will to survive, that's what (we believe in)," Garivey said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpolicechildren's healthchildrencancerlung cancersurpriseu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
City Hall to tackle rat infestation amid downtown typhus outbreak
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
LA considering ripping out carpets at City Hall amid typhus outbreak
CBD oil becoming more popular for pain management
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Deputies find stolen vehicle associated with Culver City missing infant
10-year-old boy shot in head on 15 Freeway in Phelan
Police find underground shooting range at gang member's home
Woodland Hills students donate hair to kids battling cancer
Rain expected to hit parts of SoCal Friday night
City Hall to tackle rat infestation amid downtown typhus outbreak
Ex-LAPD commander says she was fired because she's a woman
911 CALL: Audio played in court as 'master herbalist' stands trial in boy's death
Show More
Mountain High gets heaviest snowfall in decade
WATCH: SoCal girl on heart donor list gets 'Star Wars' surprise from doctor
City Council to vote on resolution declaring LA a 'sanctuary city'
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
New suicide prevention center opens doors in Century City
More News