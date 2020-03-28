Health & Fitness

Yucaipa outbreak: Authorities responding to nursing facility with 12 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

By ABC7.com staff
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County health officials are responding to a "concentrated COVID-19 outbreak" at a nursing facility in Yucaipa, where 12 people tested positive and one woman died, authorities said Saturday.

The 89-year-old woman who died Thursday at the facility had underlying health conditions, according to health officials.

Twelve people at the same facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials are working to test all residents and employees of the facility.

"This is the first instance we have had in our county of a concentrated COVID-19 outbreak," said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson.

The name of the facility was not released.

An additional possible case was also reported at a nursing facility in Mentone, where a resident is presenting symptoms of the disease. Officials are also working to test residents and employees there.

"The county will do everything within its ability and authority to minimize the tragedy this pandemic has the potential to create in our communities," Gustafson said. "We are testing residents and staff of the facilities and working with the California Department of Health Healthcare Associated Infections branch."

San Bernardino County overall is reporting 76 cases of coronavirus and three deaths.
