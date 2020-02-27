Hearse stolen with casket, body from Pasadena church, deputies say

A Lincoln Navigator with a casket and body in the back was stolen from a Pasadena church, officials say.

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Lincoln Navigator with a casket and body in the back was stolen from a church in Pasadena, sheriff's deputies say.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were searching for the hearse, which was stolen from outside St. Anthony's Church on Rosemead Boulevard just after 8 p.m.

The Sheriff's Department tweeted out a plea for the suspect to return the vehicle, or at least the body and casket inside:

"To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena: Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator."



St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church was holding a prayer service called a Trisagion Wednesday evening, often held the night before a funeral in the Greek Orthodox tradition. A funeral was scheduled for the morning.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countychurchfuneralstolen cardead body
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: OC officials declare local health emergency
Coronavirus: New case confirmed in Northern California, origin unknown
Highland Park corn man retires after 23 years
Tuskegee airman, WWII vet in LA honored as 'Hero Among Us'
Lexi Altobelli gets internship at sports agent's company, fulfilling Kobe's wish
Korean Air flight attendant reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus after LA flight
Vet treats homeless people's pets across CA for free
Show More
Trump names Pence to lead US response to COVID-19 threat
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Lone man under quarantine at Naval Base Ventura County
Belizean artist comes to LA honoring Kobe Bryant with paintings
Massive fire at Carson refinery contained after explosion
More TOP STORIES News